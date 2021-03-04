He had flirted with a “return” shortly before the inauguration of Alberto Fernández, in days when everything was “smiles” for the Frente de Todos. It is that this “All” sought to bring together a good part of the leaders who had been part of the 12 years of Kirchner government and who, for one reason or another, had moved away.

However, Florencio Randazzo never finished disembarking. Perhaps, because he could never heal that wound caused by Cristina Kirchner’s refusal to compete in the internal race to define the presidential candidate for 2015, which would ultimately be Daniel Scioli, defeated in the elections by Mauricio Macri.

And now, far from Alberto Fernández, who was his campaign manager when he tried (unsuccessfully) to reach the Senate in 2017 (he garnered just 6% of the votes and was third, behind Esteban Bullrich and Cristina herself), The former Minister of Transport reappeared in a meeting with Peronist militants and left strong political definitions, with harsh criticism of the Government.

First, Randazzo assured that Argentina has “a President without political power, with a great devaluation in relation to his word” because, he said, “one cannot change one’s opinion every day because that generates a generalized loss of prestige in society.”

According to the former minister, there is “a generalized subdivision” in the Government that expresses “electoral alliance to have a favorable electoral result”, and that “does not allow a successful management.

But, in addition, he pointed directly to Cristina Kirchner: “There is an armed political system based on the interests of a family, that is why Alberto Fernández is president and that is why in the province of Buenos Aires we have a governor who has no history in the province. from Buenos Aires”.

JPE