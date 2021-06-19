To his photo with Lavagnists, Peronists of Córdoba, social movements, socialists and a reference from the field, Florencio Randazzo added in the last hours an official image with the former governor of Salta, Juan Manuel Urtubey, and with the national deputy Graciela Camaño, with whom he shared a virtual chat with more than a thousand young people.

Already launched as a candidate for a third way that seeks to place himself between the ruling party of the Frente de Todos and the opposition of Together for Change, the former Minister of Transport insisted on his demand that education be declared an “essential service” and asked that it return to be a training environment.

Also accompanied by ex-mayor of General Pueyrredón Gustavo Pulti, and the provincial leader Florence CasamiquelaRandazzo criticized the extensive suspension of classes decided by Axel Kicillof in the Province of Buenos Aires. “Never again can anything or anyone leave the boys and girls of our country out of school,” he said.

“We are working on the construction of a space that aims to solve the problems that Argentines have,” he said and reiterated that he considers essential “discuss a new labor law that guarantees the rights of those who have a job, but that allows the 51% who are outside today to be included in the formality of work. In addition, he accused the ruling party and the opposition of having common interests.

Urtubey, who in the last elections was Roberto Lavagna’s vice candidate, with whom Randazzo has already had meetings, said that “the only way to distribute wealth is through the employment generation”.

“As a political space we are going to be functional to the people,” said the Salta. “They constantly seek to discredit us, accuse us of being functional to one or the other“Completed Camano, who was connected in a virtual way.” We are working together to build a model of the country, “he said. And when referring to gender issues, “he said that they are not solved only with the creation of a ministry”.

Pulti, meanwhile, spoke of the day after the elections. “It is not a question of some deputies arriving and that’s it. We have to continue working to give the Argentines an alternative, “he said at the meeting organized by the Third Position party, led by Camano, and by the Buenos Aires leader of that force, Martín Jofre.

The step by step of Randazzismo

Roberto Lavagna and Florencio Randazzo met and showed the photo on Twitter.

The activity was one more in the assembly that the former minister of Cristina Kirchner has been carrying out with a view to the construction of a third road under the slogan #HayOtraArgentina. His first weighty photo was in April with Roberto Lavagna.

“With Randazzo we deepened our coincidences on priority issues for the country such as development, production, the tax system, and on putting the priority on GENERATING EMPLOYMENT through SMEs, facilitating the possibility of incorporating workers,” wrote the former presidential candidate.

The armed opposition continued with meetings with Peronists from Córdoba. “The union leadership and social organizations are part of the problem in Argentina,” he said then. Immediately afterwards, he showed himself with Humberto Tumini and Jorge “Huevo” Ceballos and added a “piquetera” leg.

“We leaders must commit ourselves to the objective of creating jobs and formalizing the millions of precarious Argentines. In this way we seriously get out of poverty,” proposed Tumini, President of the Free Movement of the South.

It was followed by a face to face with Mónica Fein, the new president of the Socialist Party. He resumed with her part of the talks he had been having with Miguel Lifschitz, former Santa Fe governor who died as a result of the covid. “With Mónica Fein we work together in the management to give concrete solutions to the people of Rosario. Today we meet again and we agree that it is necessary to build a better Argentina together.”

With criticism of the government’s most questioned measures, Randazzo tries to put his file in a polarization scenario in which some pollsters consider that a candidate from the center could, from the beginning, obtain an interesting percentage of the disenchanted.

“With more than 70% of child poverty in the suburbs, businesses and SMEs that close and millions of workers who do not make ends meet and will now pay retroactively. With that reality, the policy increased their salaries by 40%. ¿ Did they lose their common sense or their heart? “, He launched when the” parity “of Congress set by Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa was known.

And then he lashed out at the Kicillof administration. “The return to #ClasesPresenciales in some municipalities is a step forward, but thousands of boys, girls and young people have not been to school for more than a year. In the future we need education to be declared an essential service so that no one else can move away from the classrooms, “he said appealing to an initiative presented by several JxC leaders.

His last appearance was a gesture to the field. He met with Carlos Iannizzotto, president of Coninagro, one of the four rural entities. “We coincide with the gaze of Iannizzotto, head of CONINAGRO. We must open up meat exports so as not to continue losing markets, jobs and dollars. The problem is not meat or the countryside, the problem is inflation,” he argued.

In his last act, he returned to the sources: the Peronism of the Province of Buenos Aires. And there was a striking detail: at the end of the act, there was applause, paper rain and cumbia. Rang It’s not my farewell, by Gilda, the artist who sounded at the PRO events in 2015 and whose music Macri “danced” on the balcony of Casa Rosada the day he took office.