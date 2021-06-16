“We are arming an electoral alternative. More than electoral, of government, facing 2023, which has an intermediate season that is 2021, “said the former Interior Minister, Florencio Randazzo, to confirm this Tuesday that he will participate in the legislative elections this year.

Randazzo stressed that the intention is to form a proposal to solve “the problems that Argentina has” and that according to his interpretation “nobody dares to face them as it matches”. The former official made this statement when participating in a talk organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Asociación Civil Estudios Populares (ACEP), entitled “The best policy is the best management”.

In this context, he confirmed his alliance with the former Minister of Economy Roberto Lavagna and the former governor of Salta Juan Manuel Urtubey, among other leaders.

“We are forming an alliance with leaders of politics, of civil society. But, fundamentally, to generate a proposal for the problems that Argentina needs to solve. We are going to compete this year, but with prospects for the year 2023. We are accompanied by Lavagna, Urtubey, the neighbors, leaders who were in Cambiemos, others who were in radicalism. All those who had a similar vision of where we want to go. We do not ask where they come from, but where we want to go ”, he transmitted.

Randazzo reflected that “Argentina has been postponed with wrong decisions “and stated that” the bid for extremism on one side and the other may have been a business for some leaders, but it has been a terrible business for the majority of Argentines, who today have more than 50% of workers in the informal sector, unemployment rate of 14 points, poverty close to 50% “.

“It is clear that the path they have chosen is wrong. We come to offer ourselves as an alternative and we believe that it is possible to have a good result in this next election, “said the former candidate for national senator.

In this regard, the former official clarified that his political proposal is not “in the middle” of the dispute between the Frente de Todos y Juntos por el Cambio. At this point he stressed that his intention is not to waste time talking about what was the government of Mauricio Macri or Alberto Fernández. “We are not in the middle wayLet’s go the other way ”, he pointed out.

Randazzo criticized the president’s management and assured that “it is very difficult to believe himBecause he changes his position from one day to the next. “” I am not saying this as destructive criticism, quite the contrary. I would love for him to honor the word, ”added the former minister, who in 2017 had Alberto Fernández as campaign manager.

Randazzo, who began his presentation with an analysis of his tenure as Interior Minister, accused the Fernández government and Macri’s experience as “conservative” governments because they maintain “the status quo.”

“We have increased the budget in terms of plans and we have more and more poor people. The path that these two extremes have started is wrong. We cannot crystallize poverty for 20 years in a plan ”, he reproached.

