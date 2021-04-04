Polarization and the latest missteps weakened the so-called third way, the electoral armed forces outside of Kirchnerism and Macrism that had been more or less successful in the legislative elections of the last decade. The supposed avenue of the middle that was getting narrower. Leaders of Peronism and other sectors hold meetings and explore relaunch that alternative Even with this scenario, with the perspective that the difficulties of the Government and the rejection of the “crack” of a part of the electorate will reopen a possibility for that space. If confirmed, they will seek to grow with “disenchanted” from the Frente de Todos, but also with a portion of Together for Change.

The reappearance of Florencio Randazzo conversations accelerated and in recent weeks the classic “we’re all talking to everyone” was activated, which in this case includes from Juan Manuel Urtubey -another return-, Roberto Lavagna and Graciela Camano until Margaret Stolbizer and leaders of socialism like Miguel Lifschitz: agree that “There is a vacant space”, although they recognize the weaknesses and that it will be a challenge “give volume” to the proposal. There were also meetings with referents of the so-called Peronist leg of Juntos por el Cambio, such as Emilio Monzó, Miguel Pichetto and Joaquín De La Torre, to test for a possible confluence.

In the province of Buenos Aires, the usual center of electoral disputes, many describe Randazzo as “very active” and they almost signed him up as a candidate this year, although the former Interior Minister warned that he will take his time to define. “I am not clear about it. It is true that there is a very large space that does not want to vote for Kirchnerism or macroism, nor to be imprisoned in that crack that you have to overcome and go above. But I am cautious ”, he transmitted in those meetings, in which he ruled out an approach both to Together for Change and to the Front of All.

“There is going to be an electoral offer, which it will attract as long as it has a body. Macri’s disappointment is compounded by a new disappointment with this sweetened version of Kirchnerism that ended up being worse than the original. The demand is there, the challenge is to generate the supply”Said another of those who has been pushing that set-up. The majority of those consulted preferred not to make statements, so as not to appear in the “political thread” in a new complicated stage of the pandemic, and to wait for more specific definitions.

Florencio Randazzo with Alberto Fernández, in a meeting in the 2019 campaign.

With a good part of the leaders of Peronist origin, on the one hand, they point out that the successful armed forces in legislative acts against Kirchnerism had a strong imprint of the PJ as in 2009 and 2013, although in turn they propose to shape a “broader” proposal to try to exceed that dispute. Between Massa and Randazzo they added 16% in 2017 and Lavagna took only 6% in the last presidential election. They even look for references “On the outside” of politics, to insert in the lists.

“If in the best moment of Macri and with Cristina in front there were 16 points in the middle, imagine now. The stage is much more open“, They were enthusiastic, and alluded to surveys in which a high percentage of those consulted reject the crack, in some 60%, although polarization has been imposed in the elections:” You have to build the space and add candidates who are more from society than politics”.

Which of the two main fronts would “eat the most votes”? Some have it measured. Because of the Peronist seasoning, they pose as a search to grow with part of the electorate who in 2019 voted Alberto Fernández for considering him more moderate than Cristina Kirchner, although he also dispute the center Together for Change. According to this view, the emergence of liberal economists and the deepening of the rift generates that this coalition increases its positions and opens a way to another center option: the two are validated in the extremes “.

Joaquín de la Torre and Miguel Ángel Pichetto lead the space they launched together with other leaders, such as Claudia Rucci, Juan Carlos Romero and Catalina Buitrago.

In Together for Change the views vary. For some, they naturally “get more out of” the government. Others relativize it: “They are also going to speak to the same people that we spoke to.” Those who put together the third way point to a confluence with the Peronist leaders of the opposition coalition. There were conversations with Pichetto, De la Torre and Monzó. “We do not know the end, we are talking”, they agreed from both sides. “We have measured the two scenarios: Florencio only gets more from the government than from us. With an agreement with what is the Peronist leg of Together for Change, it is 50% to 50% ”, they analyzed in one of the meetings on the province of Buenos Aires.

The open window of that possible deal at the same time functions as a letter for negotiations that will be accelerated as the definition by the candidacies approaches. From the launch ceremony, leaders of the Republican Peronism They warned that the permanence in Together for Change will depend on the “openness” of the founding partners and the “generosity” in the conformation of the lists. “You have to build a option that disputes power with Kirchnerism in the province of Buenos Aires ”, assured De La Torre this week.

“The failure of 2019 conditionsRoberto (Lavagna) never worked for the candidacy, but we are Peronists and we believe that the construction of that third way is possible ”, confirmed another leader. The former economy minister was tested for space, no longer as a candidate, and the talks included Jorge Remes Lenicov, Jorge Sarghini and Eduardo Bali Bucca, two whose deputies are due this year.

