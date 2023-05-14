Mexico.- Florence Alducin She is one of the most famous television hosts in Queretaro for his hard work at Grupo Televisa, a figure that has recently monopolized the media and social networks for a complaint What did you do after an accident?

It was through social networks where the television presenter raised her voice to denounce that it was sexually abused by municipal police officers of the city of Querétaro after having a road accident.

In one of the videos that Florencia Alducin shared, she recounts that after having a spectacular traffic accident He had an argument with the driver of the other vehicle, since he refused to pay her the expenses of the accident.

According to the communicator’s statement, when the insurer’s representative left the scene of the accident, “after five minutes, eight patrol cars went after me, men, they got into my car, pulled me by the hair, They attacked me, they hit me.”

Likewise, the journalist stated that the authorities put her in the patrol car and began to touch her shamelessly.

“There was no penetrative sexual abuse as such, but there was an abuse where they touched me.”

In fact, in the video you can see that Florencia Alducin has an ugly bruise on her lip, as a result of the blows she suffered on board the patrol car where she was allegedly abused.

“Throughout the entire journey they were beating me, yes, I bit, defended myself, threw, because they wouldn’t let me do anything,” he explained.

Florencia also indicated that a medical expert opinion determined that has 43 injuriesshowing the people who follow her in networks the blows they gave her in the ribs, in addition to pointing out that she was wearing the same clothes to reveal that they were torn.

But that is not all, but the famous also said that she was arrested for a total of 24 hours and that she was never allowed to make any calls: “I am afraid and I fear for my life.”

The host explained that the grotesque act took place last Wednesday, May 10, and pointed to the governor of Querétaro as responsible, Mauricio Kuriin case something bad happens to you.