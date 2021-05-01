Florencia Peña has always made public her position against face-to-face classes during the coronavirus pandemic. “As a mom, I choose not to send my children to school,” she said, and in fact, she did not send them.

Today, Friday, after the announcement by President Alberto Fernández of the extension of the restrictions until May 21 due to the second wave, Flor Peña held a heated debate on the subject with the journalist Noe Antonelli in its cycle Team flower (Telefe, at 11.30).

The President, among other measures for the AMBA area, reported that face-to-face classes will continue to be suspended. From her home, where she is isolated since, like her children, she suffers from Covid, Flor Peña spoke out in favor of the measure.

But TV is not a calm river. And much less when it comes to an issue as important as education. Thus, the panelist from Team flower Noe Antonelli defended a completely different position than the one expressed by the driver.

Hard crossing between Noe Antonelli (center) and Flor Peña (right) in “Flor de equipo” due to the presence in schools. Capture TV.

The debate got spicy. Flor Peña began by saying: “As a mother who chose not to send her children to school, the counterpart was’ Did you see that they did not get COVID at school? And no, thank goodness, because my children are asymptomatic and would have done a I scatter. “

“The teacher of my youngest son is with Covid -he added-. I do not want my children not to go to school, I think that nobody in the world does not want their children not to go to school, but with 560 deaths, I He asked: What happens? Because it is not the school bubble, it is everything that goes around to get to school. “

At that point, Noe Antonelli came to the crossroads: “I tell you this as a personal opinion: since the boys are not going to school, the parents are taking the boys to socialize with other boys in other places.”

“So, at school the protocol is so strong that one begins to think that in schools they are less contagious than outside,” added Noe. “The contagion in schools is less than 0.01%.”

“With the numbers and the low amount of infections, these measures are still being taken,” Antonelli complained.

Nancy Pazos, Noe Antonelli and Florencia Peña in “Team Flower” (Telefe). Capture TV.

“But those figures are not real!” Peña crossed her. “How are they not real ?! The Ministry of Health gives them,” jumped the panelist.

Florencia Peña continued to defend her position. He used the following argument: “No, because you are not counting what the traffic means to get to school, you are not counting that many mothers and fathers take them by public transport. Many remain at the school gate, waiting. 0.01 is untested. “

Noe kept answering, “So if it’s not proven, if we don’t have that data, how can you take action? That’s what I don’t understand.”

Flor Peña replied: “All this last time we have been listening to ‘schools are not contagious, transportation is not contagious, outdoor restaurants are not contagious’. Nothing is contagious, but we have the peak of infections and the health system almost collapsed.” “Because people keep getting together …”, said Noe.

“What is happening scares me”

Then the driver of Team flower He spoke about the relationship between his position on the subject of face-to-face classes and his ideology. As is known, she is a fervent defender of Kirchnerism.

In reference to that question, he said: “I think that both Noe and me, who are in different positions, we do not have an ideological question. Because in my case they have blamed me because I am a Peronist, but I say it as a mother.”

“I am afraid of what is happening, I am afraid of the collapse,” he pointed out. “The collapse is real. What we are trying to discuss is how to take care of ourselves, how we do it better. But we are all on the same path.”

ACE