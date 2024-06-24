Florence, a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment by her seventeen-year-old nephew

One in Florence 65 year old woman of Peruvian origin has been found died in her apartment on the first floor of a building in via Tolentino where he lived together with 17 year old grandson. It was the young man who raised the alarm after discovering the body in the bedroom in the early hours of the day. He would have been accompanied to the emergency room by the police who arrived on site to ascertain his version.

Some neighbors say they did not hear any particular noises coming from the house. Only one reportedly told acquaintances that he had felt movements around two in the morning. The forensic police are currently carrying out the appropriate analyses.