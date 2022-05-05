Although Dario Antonio Usuga, alias Otonielhas proceedings in various states of the country, his immediate destination is New York, where a district court He already has a process ready for drug trafficking and that it will probably unify the other processes that you have against you.

While the case progresses, he will be detained in a cell in the Brooklyn Detention Center, a medium security prison generally used for local crimes under the jurisdiction of this court.

Alias ​​Otoniel was extradited to the United States this Wednesday, May 4.

Depending on the speed with which the process progresses, this would be his fate for at least a year. But once it is resolved, either by guilty plea after an arrangement with the Prosecutor’s Office or through a trial, his future in the US would apparently be ADX Florence, an extreme security prison or “supermax” in Colorado, where the most dangerous criminals in the country end up.

They include serial killers, terrorists, cult leaders, drug lords and criminals so violent that they cannot be held in prisons where they would be in contact with other inmates. This is because Otoniel, as the leader of one of the most dangerous organizations in the world, has the characteristics to end up in the dreaded prison.

Although there are several such prisons in the US or detention centers that have extreme security wings, Florence is considered the highest security prison in the entire country.

This is the exact moment in which alias Otoniel boards the plane with registration number N110CP bound for the United States.

Both the bed, as well as a desk and stool to sit on, are also made of cement

It occupies about 20 hectares in a remote part of Fremont County and has only one access road that is heavily guarded. Since it was built no person has managed to escape. Since most of the people held there are sentenced to life or long sentences, the only possible way out of prison ends up being in a drawer.

The concept of the ADX is the absolute isolation of the prisoner, who remains 23 hours a day in a cell of 3.5 meters by two meters made entirely of reinforced concrete and where there is only one window 10 centimeters wide, usually in the ceiling. and designed so that the inmate cannot know his location in the prison.

Both the bed, as well as a desk and stool to sit on, are also made of cement.

The cell, where the prisoner eats breakfast, lunch and dinner, has a toilet, shower and a mirror made of polished steel. All designs to prevent the offender from committing suicide or posing a risk to prison staff. And they are monitored 24 hours a day through closed circuit television.

Once a day and for an hour, the prisoner is taken to a kind of pit that resembles an empty pool for exercise. In that pit the person can take ten steps from wall to wall or 31 steps if he decides to walk in a circle.

So extreme are Florence’s measures that over the years she has even been questioned by prison employees. In 2015, for example, Robert Hood, who was the jail’s warden for many years, told the New York Times that the jail was “not designed for humans.”

It is believed, for example, that one of the reasons why England has not extradited Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, is because of the possibility that he will be taken to this prison or a similar one.

Florence is famous for the fact that the most renowned criminals are held there. Among them Simón Trinidad, former member of the Farc that he was sentenced to 60 years in prison and whose scheduled release date is 2055, at 105 years of age.

There is also the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, sentenced to life in prison in 2019, Terry Nichols, one of those responsible for detonating a bomb in Oklahoma in 1995 that killed 168 people, and Ted Kaczynski, the so-called “unabomber”. ” that terrorized America during the 1980s and 1990s.

In addition, Robert Hannsen, the FBI official who sold secrets to the Soviet Union and Russia for almost 25 years, Ramzi Ahmed Yousef, responsible for the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 1993 in which six people died, are also being held there. Michael Swango, a doctor who poisoned at least 60 of his patients, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man of Chechen origin who detonated a bomb during the Boston City Marathon in 2013.

Florence, it should be clarified, has several pavilions and not all of them are extremely secure. Inmates are usually initially classified into one of six levels (six being the most dangerous) but depending on the case and their good behavior they can be transferred to less restrictive wards after one or two years.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68