Florence, kicks and punches to an elderly man because the dog was not on a leash. Video

A 70 years old was beaten bloody from a passer-by in the center of Florence. The attack apparently occurred due to a scolding for the dog: “It is held on a leash“, hence the unprecedented violence: kicks and punches to the elderly. It all happened a stone's throw from Santa Croce shortly after lunch time. The horror was immortalized on video. It is 1.40pm on December 27th when – reports La Nazione – the 70-year-old crosses Via de' Bentaccordi towards Santa Croce, crowded with visitors.

After just a few steps waiting for him a man who lashes out at him, chases him and throws him against the wall. The 70-year-old cannot withstand the impact and ends up on the ground. The attacker then begins to kick him on the stomach, along the back, then on the head. He screams at her most likely they attract attention of some passers-by approaching. The man runs away while the victim remains lying on the ground. The police and the 118 health workers intervened on site the 70-year-old was transported to hospital.

