Sara Funaro candidate for mayor of Florence

The Florentine Democratic Party has officially indicated the municipal councilor for Welfare, Sara Funaro, as the candidate of the dem coalition for the June elections in Florence. “I have always maintained that being mayor of Florence must be a dream and not an obsession and that, when you are part of a community, you must respect its democratic rules”. These are the first words of Funaro, 47 years old, nephew of the former mayor Piero Bargellini and for months the designated dolphin of the outgoing mayor, Dario Nardella. He will lead a coalition made up of the Italian Left, the Greens, Action, +Europa, socialists, the Labor Action Movement and Volt.

“It is in this spirit – explains the councilor – that I make myself available: with my history and my commitment, with the strength of our ideas and the actions we have carried out in recent years, in which I have often come into contact with the most vulnerable and suffering part of our city. We must start from there, putting ourselves at people’s eye level because the left is useful if it changes the lives of those who need it most. This must be our mission , recovering the beautiful history of our city”. The verdict arrived during the night, at the end of the meeting of the Florentine Democratic Party which approved with 137 votes in favor out of 177 a document which excludes the use of primaries and Funaro is a candidate by virtue, explains the city secretary, Andrea Ceccarelli, “of a widely shared consensus, equal to 74% of the people interviewed during the consultations (250 dem exponents ed.)”.

READ ALSO: Florence elections, Giani: Funaro and Del Re speak face to face

Subscribe to the newsletter

