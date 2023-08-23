Florence, the columns of the Vasari Corridor defaced

The columns of the Vasari Corridor in Florence were smeared with writings in the night between Tuesday 22nd and Wednesday 23rd August.

To report the incident was the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, who on his profile Instagram wrote: “This morning we woke up with this shameful act of vandalism on the columns of the Vasari corridor. We immediately launched an investigation with the municipal police and got in touch with the Carabinieri”.

“We will use all available cameras and tools to locate these despicable individuals in order to properly punish them. We notified the Superintendency and spoke to the management of the Uffizi whom we thank because they have assured us that they will intervene promptly for the removal and cleaning “writes the mayor again.

Nardella then concludes: “Alia is mobilized to make all the necessary findings and for any need for interventions. Anyone who damages cultural heritage is committing a very serious crime”.