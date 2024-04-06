It's official: Eike Schmidtformer director of the Uffizi Galleries now at the helm of the Museum and the Real Bosco di Capodimonte in Naples, he is the centre-right candidate for mayor of Florence. The German art historian with Italian citizenship made the announcement this morning speaking to journalists at the end of a walk in the historic centre, near Palazzo Vecchio, in via por Santa Maria, on the corner with via Vacchereccia.

These are Schmidt's words with which he made the announcement: “Today, 6 April 2024, not only are we celebrating Raffaello Sanzio's birthday but I am releasing my reservation: I am running for mayor. Today I will ask the centre-right parties to support this campaign electoral. Today I also start with the practical part, with the establishment of the electoral committee”. “Since July last year – said Schmidt – when it came out that my second mandate as director of the Uffizi was not renewable, there were some Florentines who stopped me on the street encouraging me to run for mayor. I asked them what to do be done better than now and what their problems are and over time I have collected a whole series of observations on problems beyond those I have seen firsthand, both in the center and in other neighborhoods”.

“Today I will ask the center-right parties to support this electoral campaign and today I also start the practical part relating to the electoral committee. There are at least two groups of civic people who have found themselves working and forming one or two lists, we will see whether they merge together or not”, Schmidt continued speaking to journalists and explaining that “I have an appointment with them today also to finalize the formation of this list or these civic lists and also the program, on which many friends have already worked with me in the spare time I was in Florence”.

As for the direction of the Real Museo e Bosco di Capodimonte in Naples, Schmidt explained that “next week I will return to Naples probably for the last time for the next few weeks. I will ask for leave before the legal deadline of 45 days. It will take a few days to get the OK from the Ministry of Culture in Rome but I think that from mid-month I will be 100% here on the election campaign in Florence”.