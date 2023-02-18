Punches and kicks in front of a high school in Florence, the investigations by Digos: “4-5 young people to be identified, perhaps from opposite political sides”

In front of the classical high school Michelangelo a Florence one took place clash between young people, which appear to belong to opposing political sides. The police headquarters in Florence explain that on the morning of February 18, before the start of lessons, two groups clashed in via della Colonna, in front of the Michelangelo classical high school in Florence. On one side the school collective, on the other some far-right militants.

The investigations are in progress by Digos: how 4-5 young people are being identified. Someone, reports the Corriere Fiorentino, has also shot a video in which a boy is seen on the ground hit and there is talk of students attacked with punches and kicks by adult men, aged 25 to 30 years.

According to a first reconstruction, the adults who have faced the boys, who are part of the collective Sum (students united Michelangelo)could be far-right militants.

How does it know Republica school teacher intervened during the clash and tried to stop the violence. The principal, Rita Gaetahad an interview with each of the teachers and pupils who witnessed the episode, who will prepare a written report in which they will report their version of the events.

“I received the students, they told me that out of school some were suddenly attacked by some individuals. It lasted a few minutes and then they ran away. We are now acquiring their statements, plus those of a teacher who assisted, and once I have collected a dossier, I will send everything to the police station”.

“The reception staff didn’t call the police because they didn’t think it was necessary. I arrived only after and I’m doing an internal investigation to better understand what happened. There are no injuries, but it is the act itself that is regrettable. We are talking about acts of violence in front of a school, it is a serious matter. Because things can also degenerate “, concluded the executive, who in these hours will also be confronted with the Digos and will probably be complaint.

Nardella, squad attack in front of a high school in Florence

“A squad attack of this gravity and in front of a school it is an intolerable fact. I spoke to the questore so that clarity is clarified as soon as possible and those responsible are identified. Florence and the school do not deserve such violence”. So on social networks the mayor of the city Dario Nardella for what happened this morning in front of the classical high school Michelangelo in Florence.

political reactions

On the same line as the mayor of Florence also the Pd deputy Emiliano Fossi: “An unacceptable aggression, a worrying squad resurgence: I will present a question to the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi”.

“We are calling for swift investigations and harsh punishments because these thugs must be isolated and punished. We cannot close our eyes to adults kicking and punching students. We thought that certain facts belonged to the past of this country, but we still find ourselves dealing with an aggressive far right. I point out that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni talks about everything but has never said a word against the post-fascist movements”.





Comment on what happened too Nicola Fratoianni, national secretary of Italian left: “For students to be violently attacked in front of a high school by a small group of fascists is not acceptable in our country.

Our sympathy to the children affected. What happened this morning in Florence at the Michelangelo high school is very serious and cannot be classified as a fight”.

It was “a real one punitive expedition towards students of the collective of that school: now the squadristi are brought to justice, the organized group to which they belong and any political connections are identified. Politics and institutions, in Florence and beyond, have the task of rejecting and isolating the increasingly widespread attempts to reorganize the area neo-fascist, who thinks they are going unpunished. The neo-fascist organizations, I repeat once again, must be dissolved, and the offices from which the punitive expeditions leave must be closed”.

