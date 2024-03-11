British actress Florence Pugh attended the Oscars after-party in a revealing outfit. The corresponding pictures are published by the portal Just Jared.

The 28-year-old celebrity appeared at the Vanity Fair party, which took place in Beverly Hills, in a transparent dress with flower appliqués on the neckline and a train on the skirt. At the same time, the posted footage shows that the TV star showed her bare chest to the public, refusing to wear a bra. For footwear, she chose shoes with rhinestones.

At the same time, makeup was applied to Pugh’s face in nude shades, and her hair was pulled back into a voluminous hairstyle. Her accessories included a massive necklace with precious stones and hoop earrings.

The film Oppenheimer, in which Florence Pugh played one of the roles, was nominated for Oscars in 13 categories and won in seven. The film was recognized as the best for acting and camera work, directing, editing and music.