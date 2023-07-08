Florence, man kicks and elbows health workers for too much evidence

Impatient for waiting in the hospital, he would have kicked and elbowed the nurses, even ending up breaking the nose of a health worker. The episode, reconstructed around 4 pm yesterday by the State Police who intervened in Torregalli, Florence, would have seen a 40-year-old Italian as the protagonist.

Arrived at the hospital of San Giovanni di Dio in the morning to receive medical treatment, after several hours of waiting, by his own admission, he allegedly attacked in a rage some health workers who were changing his litter at that moment.

The most violent blow would have been taken in the face by a nurse who, according to what she learned, would have reported the multiple fracture of the nasal bones following an elbow. The man, subsequently sedated, now risks a complaint for injuries to a public service officer.

