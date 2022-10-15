No way. Lorenzo Musetti fails to reach the final of the ATP 250 in Florence stopping against a Felix Auger Aliassime particularly on the ball. He is unable to slow down the race towards the Finals of the Canadian, Lorenzo, also hampered by a physical problem in the abdominals or in the side. He ends 6-2 6-3 for Felix who tomorrow at Pala Wanny will play the 11th final in his career looking for the second title. He will find a rookie, the American JJ Wolf number 75 in the world at the first ATP final.

Too bad, because at least for half of the first set the battle was promising. Departure in balance with Lorenzo who manages to contain the Canadian but something “breaks” in the sixth game of the first set. Musetti has two balls for the 3-3 but he gets back from 15-40 and ends up under 4-2. However, something is wrong, and in fact on the change of the field of 4-3 the Carrarino calls the trainer to be treated for a discomfort in the abdomen due to a blockage of the diaphragm. He returns to the field and once again from the 40-15 advantage he gives up the service and the first set 6-2. Between the two sets Lorenzo runs into the locker room, the fear is that he may retire, then returns to the field and ends up in the rain of ace from Toni Nadal’s protégé. In the second game he keeps his serve, it does not seem that there are any major physical aftermath for the 20-year-old from Carrara who still has to manage one of the most fit players of the moment and animated by the drive to reach the Finals that he sees one step away. In the sixth game Lorenzo still falls behind, he complains, he speaks to himself “I’m going to the middle …” as if to say that he is physically missing something and in fact ends up under 0-40. He tries to recover up to 30-40 but in the end he gives up and goes back under 4-2 as in the first set, cancels two match points at 5-2 then gives 6-3. Musetti can however console himself with the best ranking once again revised upwards: from Monday he will be number 24 in the world. At the end of the match he explained what had happened: “It was a stomach problem, a block in the diaphragm. I had never suffered from panic attacks, I could not breathe well. I did not want to withdraw for all the people who had come to cheer me on. ”