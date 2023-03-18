“I used strong expressions because yesterday, like many in Piazza della Signoria, I was appalled and angry. As a man of institutions I shouldn’t have addressed the boy that way. I acted on instinct. As mayor I love Florence not only with my head but with my heart and this time the heart prevailed, the impulse reaction prevailed. The instinct of a father or mother of a family who thought only of defending everyone’s home, Palazzo Vecchio, a symbol of the history and civilization of Florence. Mine was a gesture of interdiction to block the vandalism and limit the damage as much as possible”. Thus on Facebook the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, returns to the Last Generation blitz that yesterday morning hit Palazzo Vecchio with pink washable paint. The mayor who was in the square ran to block one of the two activists, with the scene filmed on cell phones by tourists and passers-by and the videos which then made the rounds of social networks.

“I experienced that violence as a scar on our history, on our roots. Beauty, culture, art are – like nature after all – defenseless in the face of violence and ignorance. They are the heart of our human existence, they are what makes us aware and free – continues Nardella – For this reason, even the most shared battle, such as the one on the climate emergency, cannot be waged by attacking everyone’s heritage. Caring for the planet and caring for art are two cornerstones of our existence”.

“I would like to say to the Last Generation activists that their frustration is more than legitimate. I am a father of three children and as such I would like to leave them a more sustainable and just world. But the mayors and local administrators are the first interlocutors and the first supporters of a real, profound change – declares Nardella – Yesterday we blocked the protest but we did not block the desire to protect the planet that hosts us. I am convinced that we don’t need glaring, individual, divisive actions, but widely shared battles and drastic government policies that can be reflected in the cities we love and live in every day. It’s time to give substance to the defense of the environment. We try every day but we know that without everyone’s help it will be impossible. Let’s help each other. I’m here, Florence is here”.