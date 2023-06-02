Florence, Nardella worried: high rents are a serious problem

The mayor of Florence Darius Nardella anticipates the government and decides autonomously to ban the short rentalsespecially in the Old Town. A “bold” rule on the juridical level, as Nardella himself admits, but – we read in La Stampa – yielded necessary from problems that have become “structural”. Such as the housing emergency in the cities, high rents and excess presences in central areas. Florence, like the major ones Italian citiesis grappling with a dizzying surge in the rentals. According to a Uil study, only in Tuscan capital on average the 72% of a salary is used to pay for monthly fee. And the draft standard of the Ministry of Tourism for Nadella “does not contain any useful tool for deal with the problem of residences in cities, high rents, and the impact of tourist flows on the real estate market“.

For the mayor – continues La Stampa – something is needed set a limit especially to the online platforms that manage the phenomenon of short-term rentals. Currently 80% of tourists who book on Airbnb (the well-known platform), in Italy he comes from abroad. According to company data, everyone spends on average 117 euros per day. Florence is not the only city of art grappling with the short-term rental phenomenon. TO Rome on Airbnb there are about 25,000 apartments and rooms for rent, 14,000 in the historic center (56%). TO Venice 7,500, including 6,200 on the main islands (85%). TO Milan 15,000 of the 20,000 apartments are in central areas, while a Naples 6 thousand of the 8 thousand present.

