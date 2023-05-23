Florence, fines archived to the mayor’s wife: “Lack of transparency”

The case explodes fines in Florencewell four reports made to mayor’s wife Darius Nardella They were deletedwithout anyone ever requesting it. The initiative – according to what was reported by the Fatto Quotidiano – would have taken it Municipal police, without an appeal from the interested parties. The fines refer in three cases to days of 8 and 11 November 2020 and, in one case, to that of November 24th 2021. There is also a fifth report, dating back to 1 December 2020, which is currently outstanding, although still unpaid. Il Fatto was thus able to reconstruct, in detail, the story that led to the vehement protests by the municipal councilor lily of the Brothers of Italy, Alessandro Draghi, chained himself a few days ago in front of the headquarters of Palazzo Vecchio in protest with thelack of transparencyof the municipal offices.

Read also: LGBT parents, mayors parade in Turin: “A law on rainbow children”

Read also: Usa, the professor fired for the David shown at school on a visit to Florence

A story that, although the two cases are incomparable – continues il Fatto – recalled the controversy that broke out in 2014 in Rome around the Panda of the then mayor Ignazio Marinethen harshly criticized by Nardella. The Municipality of Florence explained that “these three sanctions relate to the period of the pandemic who saw the extension of validity of the permits on the basis of decree law 125/2020 and which involved 1,213 reports, therefore a large audience of citizens”. Up to now the names of Nardella and his wife had not emerged, also because Palazzo Vecchio has always been entrenched behind the right to privacy. Sources close to the mayor reiterate that however everything happened regularly.

Subscribe to the newsletter

