At home the young man had a prayer rug with flammable liquid

The arrest of the 22-year-old from the province of Florence who was searched last night for throwing Molotov cocktails has been ordered to the address of the US consulate in Florence and the following video claiming responsibility. “The arrest order carried out – explains the chief prosecutor of Florence, Filippo Spiezia, in a note – was issued in the opinion of this Public Prosecutor's Office, there were serious indications of criminality against the person under investigation in relation to the crime facts above exposed, in light of the complex and timely investigations carried out by the judicial police of the Anti-Crime Section of the CC del Ros of Florence, of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Florence, of the Operations Center of the Postal and Communications Police for Tuscany and of the Digos of Florence, the whose forces operated in close synergy and under the constant direction and coordination of this Public Prosecutor's Office.

The investigative elements underlying the arrest decree are multiple and converging – deriving from traditional and IT investigations – and allow us to believe, with a high degree of probability, the subjective traceability of the illicit conduct, including the video claiming responsibility, to the subject in the whose arrest was ordered. Likewise, – it is claimed – the concrete danger of escape was deemed to exist due to the believed possibility of obtaining connections with foreign countries and places of immediate shelter”. According to the Corriere della Sera, at home the young man had a prayer rug with flammable liquid.

The 22-year-old under investigation for the events of February 1st in Florence is accused of an attack for terrorist purposes, explains the prosecutor's office, “evident by the use of explosive devices and by multiple claims to information bodies, in which the purpose of numerous attacks was expressed to dissuade the Italian State from providing support to the State of Israel”. The young man, according to the investigations conducted so far, “launched explosive devices, consisting of Molotov cocktails, from the intersection between via Palestro and Corso Italia, to the address of the American consulate, located in via Amerigo Vespucci, in Florence, thus putting into effect acts aimed at damaging the structure of the consulate and its appurtenances. With the aggravating circumstance – continues the prosecutor's office – of having committed the act in circumstances of time (night) suitable for preventing public and private defence, exposing public safety to danger , due to the area where the crime took place, on the public road, with a high residential intensity, with the co-presence of cars in the area which, if drawn from Molotov cocktails, could have caused an effect of exponential strengthening of the flames”.