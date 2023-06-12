Florence, a missing child, the mother reveals a disturbing background

Italy is with the breathless for the disappearance of a 5 year old girl Of Florenceof the little one Kataleya there has been no news for three days now and now the trail of the kidnapping. Mother’s admission: “We had a fight with someonenow she is in danger”. The woman reported to the carabinieri “who may have taken her”. It is another family of Peruvian origin who live on the third floor of the occupied building in the suburb of Novoli. Where the Astor hotel used to be. “We have argued with some people. They wanted to occupy our rooms, I gave the carabinieri their names,” Katherine told Resto del Carlino. “We barricaded ourselves inside. There was one brawl, a drunk man flew out the window. They tried to give the blame my brother but he has nothing to do with it. He fell by himself.”

Read also: 5-year-old girl disappeared in Florence, a new Denise Pipitone: the case

Read also: Double homicide Sant’Antimo, the truth: the father-in-law was in love with the daughter-in-law

Then the sentence: “Someone grabbed her and took her away. I know Kata is in danger. They don’t have to take it out on her. These are grown-ups’ problems.” A phone call also came in Spanish. “I have the little one“, said a Latin American voice who then ended the call. The building has been occupied for almost a year. The searches have been extended to a near stream, the Mugnone. More than a hundred have arrived reports, said the deputy prefect Eugenio Pitaro. The two hypotheses of the investigators are the estrangement volunteer and the seizure in retaliation. The military yesterday searched the building. Some of them say they are 100% sure that the girl is not there.

Subscribe to the newsletter

