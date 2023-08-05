Florence, the parents of little Kata searched

The Florence Dda executed four of them this morning pre-trial detention measuressigned by the examining magistrate of the court of Florence, against Peruvians involved in the so-called “chamber racket” inside the Astor hotelthe occupied building where the little girl disappeared on June 10th kata. Among the recipients of the measures ordered by the investigating judge, there is also the maternal uncle of the little girl.

The alleged crimes are extortion, attempted extortion And robberycommitted between November 2022 and last May, as well as of attempted murder And serious injuries committed on May 28, when according to what was reconstructed at the Astor there was a punitive raid against some occupants.

READ ALSO: Arrested former suitor of Men & Women for violence against his 19-year-old girlfriend

Specifically, the four suspects would have implemented a first beating with baseball bat, threatening a couple of compatriots with death if they did not leave the room. After leaving for a few moments, the attackers continued the violence against other occupants of a nearby room to return hooded to the couple’s room, heading threateningly towards the intended victim, who for fear of being killed hung himself on the windowsill with his hands of the window and fell to the ground.

Subscribe to the newsletter

