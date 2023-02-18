Storm today at the Michelangiolo high school in Florence. Two adult students were attacked this morning in front of the school in via della Colonna by some far-right militants from outside the Florentine classical high school. A video documents the attack.

Based on initial information, it seems that the two boys, adult high school students belonging to the Sum collective, would have been attacked by people outside the school, far-right militants who arrived in a group in front of the high school. At the moment we don’t know what triggered the attack, but based on what has been reconstructed, it seems that the group of militants was distributing leaflets in front of the school. Then the attack started, perhaps due to a few too many words between the students and the group of militants.

The scene was also captured by a video, which shows a boy with a backpack on the ground on the asphalt while an adult kicks him. A high school teacher also intervened during the clash and tried to stop the violence. The principal called the police, who are now investigating the incident. “A very serious event has happened,” said head teacher Rita Gaeta.

“A squad attack of this gravity and in front of a school is an intolerable fact – writes the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella on Twitter – I spoke with the Police Commissioner so that clarity is clarified as soon as possible and those responsible are identified. Florence and the school do not deserve such violence”.

“For students to be violently attacked in front of a high school by a small group of fascists is not acceptable in our country. Our sympathy to the children affected. What happened this morning in Florence at the Michelangiolo high school is very serious and cannot be classified as a brawl” affirms the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, parliamentarian of the Verdi Left Alliance. “A real punitive expedition – continues the leader of SI – towards the students of the collective of that school: now the squadristi are brought to justice, the organized group to which they belong and any political connections are identified”. Fratoianni announces: “We will immediately present a question to the Minister of the Interior”.