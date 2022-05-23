Theft in jewelry in Florence, half a million euro hit

They passed through the sewers and scored a hit worth over half a million euros, in one of the most popular goldsmiths in the center of Florence. The escape would then have taken place through a manhole, found open the following morning, Saturday 21 May, by the police, alerted by a saleswoman who noticed the theft and found the manhole of the sewers of the shop open and the window cleaned of necklaces, jewelry and various jewels.

The plan was prepared down to the smallest detail, a reason that suggests that lards were professionals: after having traveled the stretch that leads from Ponte Vecchio to Piazza della Signoria, the thieves entered the Gold & Florence shop in via Por Santa Maria 23 R .

Theft in jewelry, the alarm went off at 21.30

The exact time during which the criminals took action is still unclear. What is certain is that at 9.30 pm the alarm went off in the goldsmith’s shop and it seems that shortly afterwards the security guards arrived. They checked the shutters, intact, and thought of a false alarm, which sometimes goes off in shops for several reasons. So, after a brief inspection outside the shop, the vigilantes returned to the base. But without raising the shutter.

Jewelery theft: stolen only in jewelry in the window, safe intact

It seems that the stolen jewels were only those present in the shop windows, the safe was spared, perhaps because I was surprised by the alarm that sent them on the run, going backwards through the sewer tunnels. Investigators are now investigating the sewer pipes and have captured video from security cameras.

