There are 15 Italian cities that have managed to climb the ranking of the 100 best cities in which to try local food

The millions of tourists who choose Italy every year for holidays and stays do so not only for the many natural wonders and architectural masterpieces that the Bel Paese has to offer, but also for the gastronomic delicacies that can be discovered in our country. The Italians know it well, those who have already discovered Italy as well, but now there is also one to certify it new ranking compiled by TasteAtlasthe famous portal portal that deals with travel and food, dominated by the city of Florence.

TasteAtlas tried to answer a simple question: where in the world can you try the best local food? The answer, destined to make some noses turn up outside Italy as had happened with the ranking of the best cheeses, sees Florence in first placefollowed by Rome and from two other top 10 cities: Naples on the fourth e Milan to the tenth. See also Australian Open antepost: Djokovic favourite, Sinner at 10.00

The top 10 according to TasteAtlas — In the Top 10 of the ranking compiled by TasteAtlas there are also File in third position, Hong Kong in fifth grade, Mexico City in sixth, New York in the seventh and Paris and Tokyo in eighth and ninth place respectively, while just outside the Top 10 they appear Venice, Lisbon And St. Paul.

15 Italian cities in the top 100 — I am well 15 Italian cities manage to climb the ranking of the 100 best cities to try local food. In addition to those already mentioned there are Genoa (22nd place), Bologna (28th position), Turin in 31st place, Taormina And Palermo in 42nd and 43rd position. 51st place for Modena and then again Catania (55), Sorrento (63), Verona (74) and Siena (77).

The country with the highest number of cities in the ranking, and this is also linked to the extension of its territory, is the United States with 24 cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. 4 cities of France (Paris, Lyon, Toulouse and Nice) in the Top 100 and as many of Brazil, while Greece and Japan stop at 3 cities each. To find a city in Spain, however, you have to get to the 30th position with Madrid. See also Sainz: "In case of an accident, there is no time to react"

How was the ranking drawn up? — The question arises spontaneously and the answer comes right from TasteAtlaswhich cross-referenced its already informative database with the restaurant reviews in the various cities on Google. The average scores assigned to local and regional dishes in a specific city were combined with the average scores assigned to national dishes and the average Google scores for the best restaurants in that city.

Florence wins with 4.71 — The result, translated into numbers from 1 to 5, paid off Florence with a score of 4.71. The reason is well explained by TasteAtlas: “The local food scene is a delightful fusion of old world charm and modern culinary innovation, with a unique emphasis on farm-to-table dining and a range of intimate family-run eateries. The cuisine Florentine tradition is characterized by its simplicity and attention to high quality local ingredients”.

The best dishes to try in Florence — TasteAtlas’ analysis also suggests global travelers which are the best local dishes to try in each of the 100 cities on the list. No surprises for Florence: Florentine steaklamprey, ribollita, pappardelle with wild boar and Florentine tripe. See also National or Junior: the accounts to classify in group A

The best local dishes in Rome and Naples — In Rome, tourists and visitors can not miss the pasta carbonara and the cheese and black pepper, as well as penne all’arrabbiata, pizza by the slice and saltimbocca alla romana. And in Naples? Great classics like the Pizzaspaghetti with clams and spaghetti alla puttanesca, but also the sfogliatella and the iconic babà.