Florence, high school assault. The Public Prosecutor’s Office investigates the young people of Student Action for aggravated private violence

The hypothesis is that of aggravated private violence: so the Prosecutor of Florence has opened a file for the aggression with kicks and punches suffered on Saturday 18 February from two students in front of the Michelangelo classical high school. In the group that attacked the two were 6 young members to Action studentamong which three minors. Against the 6 the judiciary received a report from the Digos who is conducting investigations to fully reconstruct what happened.

Florence, over two thousand in the square after the high school attack

In the meantime more than two thousand people took to the streets in Florence in response to the appeal of Florentine high school students. The procession, which started from the gardens of viale Malta, symbolically completed a ring around via Frusa, headquarters of Casaggì and Azione Universitaria, singing chants against the fascists, the Meloni government and the Florentine administration.

Subscribe to the newsletter

