By checking his son's cell phone and scrolling through the gallery, he would have discovered shocking photos and videos depicting the 10-year-old boy performing sexual acts with his mother. It happened in Florence three and a half years ago and the man immediately filed a complaint against his wife. The investigations carried out by the prosecutor's office made it possible to recover other files, all of the same content. Hence, as reported by the Arezzo edition of 'Nazione', the opening of a file by the Florence Prosecutor's Office, the request for indictment and finally the start of the criminal trial against the mother, with the first hearing scheduled for April 17th at the Florentine Court.

Against the woman, 52 years old, originally from Arezzo but resident in Florence, it is the order to remove him from his son had already been issued some time ago and the ban on approaching from the places he frequents. Her mother is accused of crimes of sexual assault and production of child pornography.

In the meantime, the boy has gone to live with his father. His parents had initiated the separation proceedings precisely after the shocking discovery made by the father while viewing his child's smartphone.