Florence, girl raped in the bathroom of a club: 26-year-old arrested

He would have raped a girl in the bathroom of a room in the historic center of Florence. A 26-year-old was arrested by the carabinieri on charges of sexual assault for the rape of a young Australian girl, which took place last June in a disco on via dei Benci, in the Santa Croce district.

The young woman, who works in the Tuscan capital as an au pair, was in the club with a friend, from whom she allegedly separated following an argument because he was drunk. During the evening he had then met her suspect, a 26-year-old of Nigerian origin, who would then push her into a bathroom, where he allegedly abused her. The young woman was rescued by an English tourist present outside the door, who found her in tears and bleeding. She was then taken by ambulance to the Careggi hospital where tests confirmed the signs of violence. The carabinieri then traced the 26-year-old through the images of the cameras.

“The fact is extremely serious given the methods in which violence was used and the concrete methods of conduct with the associated health risks of the offended person”, wrote the investigating judge in the order in which he ordered pre-trial detention in prison , also referring to the “unscrupulousness” used by the suspect, who allegedly acted “inside a bathroom in a public place with people in line outside, so much so that it can be considered that not even the concrete possibility of being discovered and arrested braked”. “Shortly afterwards, the suspect returned to the place notoriously frequented by very young foreign girls who can become easy prey”, added the investigating judge. In the validation interrogation, the 26-year-old denied having used violence.