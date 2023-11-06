Florence, Montanari’s name risks causing the “wide field” to collapse. Here are all the critic’s insults to the Dems

The dialogue between With you And Schlein in view of common applications for the Regional and the Municipal, it proceeds very slowly. The so-called wide field is struggling to form and to further complicate the situation, the leader of the M5s, the name proposed for the mayoral candidacy, thought of it Florence It’s rather indigestible for the Democratic Party, it’s the art historian Tomaso Montanari. The rector of the University for Foreigners of Siena – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – he made it known don’t be against it to participate in the race at Palazzo Vecchio, but also wants Schlein’s support. Support that has not yet arrived, also because the candidacy of Montanari, who has always shot at nothing against the Democrats of Florence and who in 2020 was sued by Nardella, it would cause quite a few difficulties for the Democratic Party.

It’s true that last August some authoritative exponents of the local party (supporters of the national secretary) have had some meetings with the art historian, but – continues Il Corriere – his would be a application That would divide the Democratic Party and would clearly end any possibility of an agreement with Renzi. On several occasions Montanari, who is one of the almost regular guests at Lilli Gruber on La7, he addressed the Dems in a very harsh way, with sentences like: “The Democratic Party has destroyed the country“. Speaking of Dario Franceschini: “It devastated cultural heritage Italian”. Over the years, other hostile and widespread comments: Enrico Read it’s a Christian DemocratStephen Bonaccini and of right. Then, a sharp one: “Florence is a city on sale” (he was referring to merchandising). The mayor of Florence, Dario NardellaIt has sued. Montanari is not saying anything for now, but he sends a message to the secretary of the Democratic Party: “Elly has the possibility of concretely opening a new phase“.

