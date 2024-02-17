Collapse at the Esselunga construction site in Florence, Minister Calderone: “We will increase inspections by 40%”

The body of the fifth worker victim of the attack is still missing tragedy of the collapse of the Esselunga construction site in via Mariti in Florence. After the city's mourning, the Minister of Labor arrived for a visit today Maria Elvira Calderone, accepted by numerous authorities including the mayor Dario Nardella, the governor Eugenio Giani, the prefect Francesca Ferrandino and the police commissioner Maurizio Auriemma. “I needed to come here – said the minister – because we need to understand how the rules we write can be useful and effective.” Calderone recalled that “850 inspectors took up service during 2023 and this will allow us to increase the number of workplace safety inspections by 40 percentit is clear that if there is a need to increase the number of inspectors and make the ranking scroll, this is something that I will ask in the council of ministers”.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF MINISTER CALDERONE IN FLORENCE

Calderone then announced that “we will present a package of measures to combat undeclared work, to gangmastering, to irregular work, also in the procurement sector and on the correct application of contracts” Then he stated the desire to “make workplace safety a compulsory subject in school courses”. As for the probable presence of irregular workers on the construction site in Via Husbands, “if there are rules that have been violated, this will absolutely be sanctioned and punished” The minister visited the exact site of the collapse together with the authorities present: “It is difficult to speak after what I saw, I say thanks to the firefighters and to those who are working to try not only to find the last worker but to reconstruct the dynamics of the “accident, it's still early to have clear ideas about what happened, a lot of reconstructions are being done, let's let the authorities work.” One appeared in the collapse area banner made by some residents calling for a park to replace the shopping center under construction.

Tragedy on a construction site in Florence, Schlein: “More safety at work even in contracted stations”

The national secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, also speaks again about the tragedy in Florence: “We ask that the Government take measures that extend the protections of the Procurement Code to the private sector, only in this way will we be able to take a step forward to guarantee workers and put an end to cheap competition done at the expense of workers. This is an essential and fundamental issue for us.” “In particular – she underlined – we ask that the ban on discounting labor costs and costs related to workplace safety be extended. We ask that the obligation to use the construction contract also extends to private individuals. Attention: the contract signed by the most representative associations is not the most applied contract or perhaps pirate contracts signed by organizations that are not truly representative”.

“And we ask – he continued – that there is regulatory and remunerative equality between the contract and the subcontract because those who work in those subcontractors are not second-class workers, they must not have less protection, they must not have fewer rights and they must not work in less safe conditions. This is not acceptable”. The call of the cardinal president of the CEI, Matteo Zuppion «In mezzoora» on Rai Tre talking about the problem of safety at work after the accident in Florence: “Anger must become lucidity to avoid hypocrisy or easy moral rhetorical speeches, we must draw the consequences” and “one of the biggest problems is the controls” and “the reductions mean inventing everything” to obtain the contract. “Safety costs but life has a value that can never be calculated.”

Collapse at a construction site in Florence, the previous one a year ago. The client company? The same chaired by Alfano

Just over a year between one incident and another, with completely different outcomes. The client company and the contractor, involved in the collapse at the Esselunga construction site in Florence in which at least four workers died, are the same as those involved in another similar accident, which occurred on 10 February 2023 in Genoa. In the San Benigno area, three workers were injured due to the collapse of a parking ramp installed at the new Esselunga. The real estate company is La Villata Spa, 100% owned by the supermarket chain, chaired by the former minister Angelino Alfano. long S acquired the entire company a few months ago by purchasing the 32.5% that was owned by Unicredit at the price of 435 million. The executor of the works is Aep, Pavesi Building Activities. It is based in Pieve del Cairo in the province of Pavia.

A former henchman of Silvio Berlusconi, Alfano was Minister of Justice in the Berlusconi IV government and Minister of the Interior in the Letta and Renzi governments. Today, Alfano is not only president of La Villata, but partner of the Bonelli Erede law firm. According to what the Florentine edition of Republic, what ensured him the important role were the good relations with Marina Sylvia Caprotti, the daughter of Bernardo Caprotti, the founder of Esselunga, and his wife Giuliana Albera. The engineering firm that worked on the project, we read on the sign posted outside the construction site, is that of Marco Passaleva, owner of various works in and around Florence. Passaleva himself specifies a Republic that he was not the designer of the prefab affected by the collapse.