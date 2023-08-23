Florence, black paint on the columns of the Vasari Corridor. 11 German tourists identified, two perpetrators of the disfigurement

The carabinieri have identified the two people who were alleged to have last night damaged the columns of the Vasari Corridor with an inscription praising a German football team playing in the third league. The two, on vacation in Florence, were tracked down by the carabinieri in a apartment that housed nine other people. They are all Germans and are now in the provincial command of the Carabinieri in Borgo Ognissanti for identification. One of the two individuals was still wearing the shirt he wore last night as he drew on the monument. Surveillance cameras captured it.

