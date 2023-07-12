A New Year’s Eve party among minors, organized by a fourteen-year-old, in which sexual intercourse is also consumed with two twelve-year-old girls, all documented with photos and videos.

This is what would have emerged from a complex investigation conducted by the Cybernetic Security Operations Center of the Postal Police for Tuscany, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Juvenile Court of Florence, which made it possible to identify and investigate, for various reasons , 24 minors, for aggravated sexual violence committed against two twelve-year-olds, as well as for the production, possession and dissemination of child pornography material.

The investigations arose from the complaint presented by the mother of one of the boys, who allegedly found a group created on WhatsApp on her son’s cell phone, on which two videos were allegedly circulated, in which two minors allegedly appeared, a girl of the apparent age 12 year old and an older boy, having sexual intercourse.

The investigative investigations carried out on the films by the Postal Police of Florence as part of the operation called “Last movida”, have allowed us to highlight the background voices of other minors, who, with a clear Tuscan accent, incited the protagonists to perform sexual acts and have made it possible not only to identify the two minors depicted in the videos and the perpetrators of the shooting, but also to reconstruct the whole story.

According to what was reconstructed by the police, the videos were recorded on the occasion of a New Year’s party held at the home of a fourteen-year-old boy, who would also be the protagonist of the videos. The party was allegedly attended by 17 minors (9 boys and 8 girls), almost all of the same age, with the exception of two girls of just 12 years, to whom the organizer suggested not to reveal their age to the other participants.

The investigative findings that emerged from the searches carried out against the suspects, from the technical analysis of the smartphones found in their availability, from the protected hearing of the other minors present at the party and from the hearing of the two twelve-year-olds during the probative incident, have made it possible to reconstruct in detail the organization and conduct of the party, as well as what happened in the following days.

In particular, from the analysis of the messages exchanged on the WhatsApp group probably created on the occasion of the party, it was evident that the participants were aware that the event would be characterized by the consumption of alcohol, drugs and sexual intercourse, so much so that they would have previously agreed about who would be in charge of obtaining hashish and marijuana to smoke during the evening and buying spirits and condoms.

In this context, all the participants, probably also under the influence of super alcoholic drinks and drugs, would have engaged in sexual relations, either by withdrawing to private places in the house, or in common places, in the presence of the other guests.

According to what has been reconstructed, some minors would have performed sexual acts with the two twelve-year-olds, abusing their condition of psychic inferiority, deriving from their very young age and from the intake of alcoholic substances and drugs, while they would have witnessed the scene, documenting it with photos and videos, which they would later be disseminated by the other partygoers on instant messaging platforms, going “viral”.