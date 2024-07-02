The Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office against “open and close” businesses. The investigation conducted by the Carabinieri led to the seizure of over 30 million euros

There Public Prosecutor’s Office of Florenceas part of an investigation conducted by military personnel from the Provincial Command of Florence, is executing 3 orders for the application of personal and patrimonial precautionary measuresThe aim of the investigation is to combat the so-called “open and close” businessesor rather those VAT numbers opened to start a business, but closed immediately, even before being traced by the tax authorities and therefore having to pay taxes.

The investigation also concerns as many criminal associations aimed at the commission of tax crimes (fraudulent evasion of tax payment), bankrupt (fraudulent bankruptcy) and in matters of immigration discipline (production of false documents for the purpose of renewing residence permits and facilitating the regularization of individuals illegally present on the national territory).

The precautionary measures concern 47 peopleBetween tax consultants and entrepreneurs of the economic district Florentine-Empoliand the preventive seizure of assets for over 30 million euros.