They smear Palazzo Vecchio with paint, blocked by Nardella and reported

They smeared the facade of Palazzo Vecchio, on the main side of the arengario in Piazza della Signoria, with orange paint, and were blocked by Mayor Dario Nardella and the Municipal Police. And for the two young people, a 23-year-old and a 32-year-old, the complaints were triggered. It happened this morning, shortly after 10.30, when the two activists of the ‘We don’t pay for fossils’ campaign, promoted by Ultima Generazione, Scientist Rebellion and Vigils against deaths at sea, climbed over the plants that delimit the arengario area with two fire extinguishers and approached the wall and started spraying orange paint on the facade.

Nardella present on the spot blocked one of the two impellers (on social media there is a video in which the mayor is seen tackling the 32-year-old and shouting at him “what are you doing?”), followed almost simultaneously by a Municipal Police patrol which was in Piazza della Signoria which stopped the other. The blitz was booed by passers-by and tourists who witnessed the scene. “They are barbarians. This is not how you protest”, commented Nardella hotly.

The intervention of the restorers was immediate, already present on site for the restoration of the statue of Hercules and Cacus, to which the firefighters were added. In two hours the facade was completely cleaned but 5,000 liters of water were needed. The mayor Dario Nardella also participated directly in the operations.

The two activists, arrested and identified as a young man from 1991 and a girl from 2000, were charged with the crime of soiling buildings of cultural or landscape importance (penalty of arrest from 6 months to 3 years), for unauthorized demonstration (penalty of up to 6 months’ imprisonment and a fine from 103 to 413 euros), for failure to comply with the expulsion order issued by the Quaestor for three years (penalty of 1 to 6 months’ imprisonment) . The perpetrators of the blitz are the same ones who recently carried out a similar action in Florence, defacing the facade of the Palazzo del Pegaso, seat of the Regional Council of Tuscany.

“Violence against art, culture and beauty, which are defenseless and which are born for the good of humanity, can never justify the battle for a cause, even the most shareable – said Mayor Nardella -. They are of uncivilized barbarians, this is not how one’s ideas are manifested, it is not by raping cultural heritage and beauty. In Florence there will never be room for incivility”.

“I was inspecting the restoration of the sculptural groups in Piazza della Signoria – said Nardella – when I saw the agents of the municipal police who were running towards the arengario: there were two people who were defacing the facade of Palazzo Vecchio. Instinctively I threw myself on one of the two to block it in. We were lucky because the restorers were present on the spot who all got to work washing the facade with water cannons, together with the technicians from the Fabbrica di Palazzo Vecchio, the Police and the firefighters. I too gave a hand. The deputy mayor Alessia Bettini and the councilor Mirko Rufilli also helped. They explained to us that the paint needed to be removed quickly to prevent it from drying and causing further damage”.

