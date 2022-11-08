Florence, a boy was chased and blocked, after having snatched two tourists

TO Florencelast November 4, a lad in via de ‘Marttelli ha snatched two tourists, while they were sitting at a small table of the local Eataly. Immediately after stealing the couple’s backpack, the thief ran away triggering a crazy daring ride dodging and bumping into the tourists he met on the street.

THE municipal policemen in service in the Central Zone, the detachment directed by Silvia Bencini, they succeeded to reaches the boy and blocks him at the height. This has tried to resist, wriggle and disappear, especially the agents that blocked it they are finished tohospital of Santa Maria Nuova, for one a fracture of a rib was suspected, for the other bruises seem a bit milder. Prognosis for both.

The thief has 17 yearsis of nationality Algerian and has recently been in Italy. The Municipal Police tried to find out more, where he lives, if he has parents, relatives and relatives here with us. It should be placed for a period in a facility for minors in the hope that he can repent and take a better future, in the sense of dignified, legal, honest.

