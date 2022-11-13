After six days of testimonies and interrogations of witnesses and defendants in a tense environment, the trial of the pastor, gospel singer and former deputy Flordelis dos Santos de Souza, at the Jury Court in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, is approaching its conclusion. Just before 7 pm this Saturday, 12, the Public Ministry began to promote the accusation against the former parliamentarian, accused of being the mastermind of the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo, which took place on June 16, 2019. use all the time allotted to them, the jury should end at dawn this Sunday, 13.

The crimes imputed to the former deputy are triple qualified homicide (for clumsy reasons, using a cruel means and using a resource that made it impossible to defend the victim), attempted murder, use of false document and armed criminal association.

Another four people are tried. They are: Marzy Teixeira da Silva, Flordelis’ adopted daughter, accused of triple aggravated homicide, attempted murder and armed criminal association; Simone dos Santos Rodrigues, Flordelis’ biological daughter, accused of the same crimes as Marzy; Rayane dos Santos Oliveira, daughter of Simone and granddaughter of Flordelis, accused of triple murder and armed criminal association; and André Luiz de Oliveira, Flordelis’ adopted son, accused of using a false document and armed criminal association.

At this stage of the trial, the MP speaks for two and a half hours and the defense for the same time. There may be a two-hour reply from the Prosecutor’s Office and a rejoinder, with the same duration, by the defense lawyers. Afterwards, the jurors will meet in the secret room to vote on the questions that will support the sentence.

Theses in confrontation

During the week, in the testimonies and in the action of the prosecution and the defense, two theses were confronted. The Public Ministry maintains that Anderson was killed for controlling Flordelis’ career, including in the financial part. She was a successful gospel singer who was elected federal deputy in 2018 by the PSD, on the wave of bolsonarismo.

In this narrative, Flordelis wanted to eliminate her husband for a long time and even tried to poison him, but failed. The victim was unwell, but survived the intoxication.

The defense attributed the crime as a reaction to alleged sexual abuse by Niel, as Anderson was known, against daughters and granddaughters. In this hypothesis, Flordelis would not know about her husband’s attacks against other women, she would have participated in the crime and would be innocent. Flordelis’ family, with more than 50 children, including biological, adopted and affective, in addition to grandchildren, had witnesses for both sides.

The ex-deputy’s daughter-in-law, Luana Vedovi, stated in a statement that the former parliamentarian said she would have broken the victim’s cell phone and thrown the wreckage into the sea. According to Luana, the defendant confided to her and two children – her husband, Wagner de Andrade, known as Misael, and Daniel dos Santos -, having destroyed and discarded the device. The objective would be to erase traces of the crime. There were also allegations of Anderson’s food poisoning.

Already two granddaughters of Flordelis, biological daughters of Simone dos Santos Oliveira and André Luiz de Oliveira – Lorrayne dos Santos Oliveira and Rafaela dos Santos Oliveira – accused Anderson of harassment. Rafaela would have been attacked by the pastor while she was sleeping – he would have run his hands over her thighs and body. Lorrayne would have been invited by the religious to have lunch at a motel, which she refused.

The former deputy herself continued the defense strategy. Crying, she denied killing her husband and claimed that she loved him, but said Anderson could only have sexual pleasure when he hurt her when they had sex.

Tension with judge

An attempt by the MP to question this strategy nearly led to the cancellation of the jury. One of the prosecutors responsible for the accusation showed an excerpt from the book The Flordelis Plan: Bible, Children and Blood, by journalist Vera Araújo.

The work attributes to Janira Rocha, one of Flordelis’ lawyers, conduct that, according to the prosecution, was illegal. “The lawyer says that, with the help of Paula do Vôlei, she used her own life experience to persuade some of Flordelis’ ‘daughters’ to make public the attacks allegedly promoted by the pastor. To create empathy, the lawyer would address the matter with them revealing that she had been abused by her grandfather at age 8.”

The Public Ministry insinuated that Janira would have manipulated witnesses, which is prohibited by law. The lawyer promptly denied it. “I talked to all the parties, which is essential to put together the defensive thesis, but I never tried to manipulate the witnesses,” she said.

To clarify the situation, Flordelis’ defense team asked the judge in the case to order that the journalist who authored the book be heard. In an interview, lawyer Rodrigo Faucz said that the former deputy’s defenders could abandon the trial if the request was not accepted by the judge.

The magistrate consulted the MP and, after an interval of almost an hour, announced that she did not accept the request. In the same decision, he stated that, faced with the rejection and the decision of the defense lawyers to abandon the jury, he declared the sentence council dissolved and imposed a fine on each of the defenders in the amount of 15 minimum wages, as provided for in the Criminal Procedure Code. .

Defense lawyers then protested. They stated that they had not decided to abandon the trial: they had only asked the magistrate to dissolve the jury on her behalf. There was a closed meeting, and the parties decided to proceed with the trial. The author of the book could not be located.

It was another clash between the defense and Judge Nearis dos Santos Carvalho Arce, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, who presides over the trial. Flordelis’ lawyers even defended, for more than a year, that the magistrate was biased in the case. They asked for the judge to be removed from the case. But the judges of the 2nd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio rejected the exception of suspicion against the magistrate.