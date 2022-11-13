Anderson do Carmo was shot to death in June 2019; jury considered ex-deputy to be the mastermind of the crime

the former deputy Flordelis dos Santos de Souza was sentenced this Sunday (13.Nov.2022) to 50 years and 28 days in prison for the murder of her husband, Anderson do Carmo. The penalty includes the crimes of triple qualified murder, attempted double qualified murder, use of false documents and armed criminal association.

The decision is made by the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, through the popular jury. The trial lasted 6 days.

Pastor Anderson do Carmo de Souza was shot dead on June 16, 2019. The jury found Flordelis to be the mastermind of the crime.

She had been in preventive detention since August 2021, after having her term revoked by the Chamber of Deputies.

The former deputy stated in her defense that the murder was motivated by abuses committed by the pastor against her. Flordelis denies involvement in the execution of the crime.

When questioned on Saturday (12.nov), the former deputy said she loved Anderson. She also said, however, that the pastor committed physical and sexual abuse against her and her children.

Shortly after Anderson’s death in 2019, Flordelis said the case was an attempted robbery. Later, she abandoned this version and went on to say that the crime would have been done as a reaction to the pastor’s abusive behavior.

Flordelis was elected federal deputy in 2019 for the Social Democratic Party (PSD). His term was terminated in August 2021.

CONDEMNED CHILDREN

In 2020, when the police investigation was concluded, children of the former deputy and 1 granddaughter were also arrested. They were accused of involvement in the crime or of trying to disrupt the investigation.

In this Sunday’s trial (Nov. 13), the jury also tried Simone dos Santos, Flordelis’ biological daughter. She was sentenced to 31 years and 4 months in prison for triple-degree murder, attempted double-degree murder and armed criminal association.

One of the deputy’s sons, Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues, had already been sentenced to 33 years in prison for shooting his stepfather. Lucas Cézar dos Santos Souza, also the deputy’s son, received a 7-year sentence for buying the murder weapon.

Rayane dos Santos, biological granddaughter of the former deputy, Marzy Teixeira and André Luiz de Oliveira, Flordelis’ adopted children, were found not guilty.