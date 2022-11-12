Singer and former deputy Flordelis dos Santos de Souza was interrogated this Saturday (12.Nov.2022) at the trial in which she is accused of being the ordering party in the death of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo. Over the course of approximately 40 minutes, she reaffirmed her innocence.

Flordelis said she loved Anderson do Carmo, while maintaining that the pastor abused her and her children. She reported physical as well as sexual assaults.

“He only got pleasure if he hurt me. I believed it was because of the family problems I had gone through, so I submitted to that, I was submissive. This is how my mother taught me and what I thought was right.”said in a moment.

The interrogations of Flordelis and 4 other defendants began this Saturday, after the witnesses’ testimonies were concluded. From Monday (7.nov) to Friday (11.nov), 24 people were heard.

Anderson was shot dead on the night of June 16, 2019, shortly after arriving at the family’s home in the Pendotiba neighborhood of Niterói (RJ). At first, Flordelis said it was an attempted robbery. She later abandoned that version and went on to say that the crime would have occurred in reaction to the pastor’s abusive behavior. She, however, denies knowing the authorship.

On the other hand, the police investigation concluded in August 2020 indicated that a homicide had taken place at the behest of the then deputy. The investigations also involved part of her family, made up of more than 50 children, of which 3 are biological and the others, adopted or classified as affective. The motive for the crime would have been the dispute for power and financial control in the family.

Flordelis was elected federal deputy in 2019 for the Social Democratic Party (PSD). Due to parliamentary immunity, she could not be arrested in the course of investigations, which only occurred 2 days after her impeachment was approved in the Chamber of Deputies, in August 2021.

Earlier, however, other suspects had already been arrested. Shortly after the pastor’s funeral, the biological son of former deputy Flávio dos Santos, accused of being the author of the shooting, and the adopted son Lucas dos Santos, who would be responsible for buying the weapon, were arrested.

In 2020, when the police investigation was concluded, the following were also arrested:

other 2 biological children –Adriano dos Santos and Simone dos Santos;

–Adriano dos Santos and Simone dos Santos; 3 adopted children – Marzy Teixeira, André Luiz de Oliveira and Carlos Ubiraci Silva;

– Marzy Teixeira, André Luiz de Oliveira and Carlos Ubiraci Silva; a granddaughter – Rayane dos Santos.

They were accused of involvement in the crime or of trying to disrupt the investigation.

In the ongoing trial, Flordelis, André Luiz de Oliveira, Marzy Teixeira, Simone dos Santos and Rayane dos Santos will be declared guilty or not guilty by the Jury Court of Niterói, according to a decision taken in September 2021 by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro ( TJRJ). Only intentional crimes against life can be submitted to the Jury Court, which is composed of 7 individuals selected by lot among previously enlisted and sworn citizens. During the entire trial, they are isolated in a hotel and incommunicado, without access to a telephone.

The proceedings are presided over by Judge Nearis Arce. Others accused of involvement in the crime have already been tried before. In November 2021, Flávio dos Santos and Lucas dos Santos were convicted of triple aggravated murder and other crimes. In April 2022, the Jury Court convicted Adriano dos Santos and two other people unrelated to the family for using a false document: former military police officer Marcos Costa and his wife Andrea Maia.

In the same trial, Carlos Ubiraci Silva was acquitted of the murder charge, but convicted of criminal association. Because of the time they have been in prison, Adriano and Carlos are currently on parole.

INTERROGATORIES

Flordelis was the 2nd to be interrogated. Before her, the questions were directed to André Luiz de Oliveira. He said that Anderson himself told him he was aware of a plan to kill him. “I didn’t say how I found out and who wanted to do it. Then I found out in the house where we lived that Lucas and Marzy were planning his death.”reported.

The 3rd questioned was Rayane dos Santos. Flordelis’ granddaughter said she was abused by Anderson. “Today I understand that touching me, hitting my butt, was abuse. In Brasília, I woke up with the pastor on top of me, running his hand over my body. When I turned around, he kissed my forehead and went to work.”he said.

Marzy Teixeira and Simone dos Santos are the last two to be questioned. In the course of the lawsuit, Simone dos Santos Rodrigues stated that she gave Marzy money to kill Anderson. She said that she wanted to get rid of the sexual abuse committed by the pastor, but did not believe that her sister would have the courage to comply with the request. Marzy, in turn, has already claimed that she had the idea of ​​​​taking Anderson’s life alone and made an offer to Lucas, who would have refused, preventing the plan from moving forward. She pleads not guilty.

When the individual interrogations of the 5 defendants are concluded, the prosecution and defense will have the right to have final speeches. The prosecution is carried out by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), with lawyers representing the pastor’s family as assistants. They reiterate the conclusions of the police investigation, in which the financial motivation of the homicide and the occurrence of other attempts to murder the pastor, with the addition of poison in the victim’s food and drinks, are pointed out.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷