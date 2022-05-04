The Court of Justice (TJ) denied, this Wednesday (4), that Judge Nearis dos Santos Arce had practiced irregularities, as alleged by the defense of former deputy Flordelis dos Santos de Souza. The former deputy’s lawyers ask for the suspension of the trial, scheduled for June 6, and the suspicion of Nearis, for having met with the jurors in the case.

The lawyers, who are also asking for the transfer of the judgment from Niterói to Rio de Janeiro, filed their requests with the Court of Justice yesterday (3). Flordelis is accused of having participated, along with some of her children, in the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo, in June 2019.

“On April 25, 2022, the presiding judge gathered the potential jurors of the case, in the courtroom of the Jury of the District. However, the magistrate prohibited the participation and permanence of one of the defendants’ defenders, informing, through her advisor, that she would not allow him to enter on the grounds that it would embarrass the jurors”, reported Flordelis’ defense.

The lawyers ask the judge to be suspicious of this fact and because, in their opinion, she would have expressed a value judgment on the crime, in a previous trial, of the pastor’s children, also incriminated in the murder.

“Thus, the magistrate’s predisposition and partiality remain proven from her own words, which makes it impossible for the trial to proceed smoothly and in balance between the parties, as well as the commitment of the jury’s partiality, since the judge talked with them behind closed doors, including the express prohibition of the participation of the lawyer who was present in the act, causing damage to the defense”, maintained the lawyers.

routine act

Sought, the TJ said that meeting with the jury is a routine act, when a new group begins jury service:

“The 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói clarifies that the meeting held on 04/25/2022, with the entire body of jurors that will serve in the 2nd judicial session of 2022 of this Jury Court of the district of Niterói (May to August 2022) , is a routine act, which occurs whenever a new group of jurors begins jury service. As the 1st judicial session of 2022 ended in April and the 2nd session began in May, Judge Nearis dos Santos Carvalho Arce held the usual meeting in which she clarified to the jurors about the functioning of the Jury Court, the issues regarding the role of jury, the duty to appear, as well as the legal possibilities of dismissal”, explained a note from the TJ.

Also according to the note, the participation of Flordelis’ lawyers was not allowed because there is no provision in the law in this regard:

“Despite being informed about the date, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office did not attend the act, which nevertheless took place, as their presence is not essential, just as the presence of a representative of the OAB is not mandatory. Finally, in view of the above and there being no legal provision, the defense of Flordelis dos Santos de Souza was not allowed to participate in the meeting”.

unforgiving

The former deputy’s lawyers also want the trial to be dismissed, transferring it from Niterói to Rio de Janeiro, as they consider that the Niteroi jurors are contaminated by public opinion favorable to the pastor’s conviction.

From the legal point of view, impartiality is based on a guarantee related to the jurisdictional provision itself and the principles of due process of law and the presumption of innocence. In a Democratic State of Law, trials are required to be fair and impartial. Therefore, in the event that there is sufficient evidence that puts impartiality in doubt, the exoneration must be determined “, maintained the defense.

The Court of Justice has not yet ruled on this demand by Flordelis’ defense.

