Can’t take it anymore! flower pole announced that he will sue all television programs that mention his children. Through a statement to the public, he indicated that he will take legal action against people, spaces and producers who use the names of both children for their productions.

The announcement was broadcast minutes after the broadcast of “America Today”, where they talked about the behavior of Adriano, his eldest son, and about the relationship he has with his father Néstor Villanueva.

Flor Polo warns the TV program

Flor Polo made it clear that she will not allow her children to be the subject of public conversation. In the message released by her representatives, she assured that she will initiate legal proceedings against those who dare to mention them.

“I will not tolerate the name of my children being touched publicly because their rights as minors prevail and because this situation, which is also hard for my family, affects them much more”, reads the publication.

In addition, he regretted that Néstor Villanueva had sent videos and recordings of the little children to various programs, a fact that was mentioned this Monday, April 25, in “America today.”

“I have full knowledge through third parties that my husband Néstor Villanueva has been showing recordings of my children to members of the production of TV programs. I will not tolerate it and for this reason I am going to proceed legally denouncing for psychological abuse the people who are responsible for this fact ”, he added in his statement.

Won’t walk away from the TV

Although he assured that he did not want to continue talking about his divorce, he indicated that he will fulfill his television commitments despite the situation he is experiencing with Néstor Villanueva. However, she stressed that she will not touch on any issues concerning her two children.

“I am going to continue working, going to presentations, shows and TV programs because I am a public figure and I owe it to my work, but I am not going to detail family matters that today will be seen before judicial instances,” Flor Polo clarified.

Why did Néstor not attend conciliation with Flor Polo?

Nestor Villanueva He visited the set of “On everyone’s lips” and answered why he did not attend the first conciliation meeting that he had to have with Flor Polo on April 19. The singer explained the reasons that made him miss.

“I apologize for what happened. I never received any notification . You guys said so, but I didn’t get any notification. The lawyer told me that if there is no document, I don’t have to go.”

‘Florcita’ would have been the victim of violence by Néstor Villanueva, according to her friend

During Wednesday, April 27, Yalibe, closest friend of flower polevisited the set of “América Hoy” and pointed out that Susy Díaz’s daughter would have been a victim of physical and psychological violence by Nestor Villanueva. The guest spoke about this unfortunate event after certain audios were exposed between 2019 and 2021, in which Polo is heard talking about the mistreatment he received from his ex-partner.

