Florcita Polo is one of the participants in the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The only daughter of Susy Diaz is doing the best he can in the reality kitchen LatinHowever, he is still struggling with the onion cuts, which did not turn out as the jury requested. Thus, Giacomo Bocchio He recommended that she go to a cevichería to learn how to improve her culinary game, since she was doing well seasoning-wise.

In the typical interviews with the characters during the program, Flor revealed which character she would ask for help, who is also the well-known owner of a seafood restaurant: it is ‘Mero’ Loco, ex-partner of the influencer’s mother. “Hello, ‘Mero’? Hey, ‘Mero’, I need your help. Tomorrow I’ll ‘fall’ you at your cevichería. I need you to teach me some tips for chopping onions,” Polo said. Internet users quickly celebrated the interaction and left funny comments on Twitter: “The true networking and family goals of separated families”, “How is Florcita going to be calling ‘Mero’ Loco? Ha ha ha”.

What did Giacomo Bocchio say to Fiorella Cayo in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Fiorella Cayo He starred in a tense moment in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and had to prepare a very-very omelet. When, Giacomo Bocchio judged her dish and had a strong exchange of words with the actress.

“I’m not going to try this one because I see that it’s ugly,” said the judge. “It is important that you listen to us at this time. You have come here to demonstrate. Go learn at home.” To this, the actress responded. “I can’t do what I don’t know,” she said. “You have entered a cooking competition, not a class,” stated the chef of Tacna origin with obvious discomfort.

