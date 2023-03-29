After his long legal dispute with Nestor Villanueva, flower pole she is already a single woman. As you remember, her breakup after 10 years of relationship was quite commented because it occurred in the midst of uncovering the cumbiambero’s infidelity. During her visit to the set of “América hoy” this March 28, the daughter of Susy Díaz was encouraged to tell how it was that Néstor contrived to see another woman behind her back while they maintained a valid marriage .

What did Flor Polo say about Néstor Villanueva’s infidelity?

“They told me: ‘I’m going to wash clothes in Los Olivos’, and I believed them. Then, I would see the trunk and the dirty clothes were there for two or three weeks (…) I told my mother and (she) told me: “You are very innocent,” Flor Polo said.

However, this was not the only reason that made Flor Polo suspect that his then partner was unfaithful, because before leaving home and having these meetings with his lover, Nestor was very concerned about his personal appearance. So much so that he even asked the daughter of Augusto Polo Campos if the clothes she wore were perhaps flattering.

Nestor is conspicuous by his absence and Susy Díaz helps Flor with a list of supplies

At the beginning of March, Flor Polo announced that she had already bought school supplies for her two young children thanks to the financial help offered by her mother Susy Díaz. However, what drew attention was that Néstor Villanueva would not have taken over the school expenses of his heirs.