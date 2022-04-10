little flower pole celebrated in style the 10th birthday of his eldest son Adriano. In social networks, the daughter of Susy Díaz shared photos and videos of how they spent it on the long-awaited day. Something that caught our attention was the absence of Néstor Villanueva in the images.

“Adriano turns 10, we start the celebrations from today, but there will be others. I will tell you where else we will celebrate, ”the influencer put in her Instagram stories.

“You are already a responsible and educated young man. I am very happy to see you grow, to see you smile and be happy, that is what I want most in life, that you be very happy. My best wishes to you champion ”, he put in another message.

The singer would not have attended the engagement, after both announced the end of their marriage. In January, the candidate for councilor announced that her relationship with the artist was no more, after a video of him with another woman was broadcast.

Néstor Villanueva absent at his son’s party? Photo: Capture/Instagram

Flor Polo initiates divorce proceedings

In an interview with a local media, Susy Díaz said that her daughter Flor Polo is in the process of divorce with the father of her children. She revealed that they are reconciling to finalize the process.

“We don’t care what you do with your life. It is already a burnt paper, my daughter is in the process of reconciling with him (Villanueva) so that he gives her a divorce by mutual agreement, “she told Trome.

Nestor was unfaithful to Flor Polo, according to ex-partner

Tessy Linda, A woman who was with Néstor Villanueva years ago, appeared in “Amor y fuego” to talk about the romance she had with the singer.

The young woman reappeared to talk about the recent conversations she had with the artist and pointed out that he was unfaithful to Flor Polo in the past. “They put the cuckolds on me first,” she said.