flower pole she has given herself a new opportunity in love after divorcing Néstor Villanueva. This time, with the businessman Luiggi Yarasca, whom she made official in May 2023. Susy Díaz’s daughter seems to be quite in love with her, since she does not hide her feelings for him and they even appear together publicly. However, the subject in question hides a past that was brought to light by the journalistic team of “Magaly TV, the firm”. One of his reporters approached the influencer and showed her the complaints that he has. About this, what was the young woman’s reaction? Here we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: Flor Polo: how old is she and how many years apart is she with her boyfriend Luiggi Yarasca?

How did Flor Polo react when hearing complaints from her partner?

A member of Magaly Medina’s reporting team approached Florcita Polo to ask her questions about her new relationship. The young woman avoided talking about the subject, assuring that this information does not concern her.

“We found here a complaint of drug addiction“The communicator asked him. “We have found some complaints against him, about a car that crashed and he did not want to declare to the authority, it caused him problems,” he added.

Flor Polo intervened and left a sharp response. “I’m not going to talk about anything about it, I’m sorry. Thank you,” she replied to the journalist who followed her on public roads. “I’m sorry, friend, I trust him and I’m not going to talk at all,” added the daughter of Susy Díaz , despite the police record of his new love.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina reveals that Flor Polo’s boyfriend was arrested for selling drugs and fighting with the PNP

What did Magaly Medina tell Flor Polo about her partner?

Magaly Medina He left a forceful message to Flor Polo after learning of the complaints from his new partner. “You have to know who you’re with,” said the popular ‘Urraca’. “Take your precautions because that’s exactly what it’s all about, not to be wrong again (…) it’s the only thing we tell you,” she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Flor Polo excited by her new love, the businessman Luiggi Yarasca: “I want to take good care of him”

How old is Flor Polo to her new boyfriend?

Flor Polo has officially introduced his new partner: it is Luiggi Yarasca, who does not belong to show business. Susy Díaz’s daughter’s boyfriend is 33 years old, while she is 4 years older. However, the young woman assured that she is very much in love with her.

“I’m happy, I can’t hide it. Besides, you’ve already seen the pictures and I’m not going to say that I’m single when it’s not. I understood that not all (men) are the same,” she said.

Flor Polo: Luiggi Yarasca is a 33-year-old entrepreneur. Photo: Composition LR/Mary Luz Aranda/URPI-LR/ATV capture

YOU CAN SEE: Flor Polo: how did you meet your partner, Luiggi Yarasca, and how long have you been together?

Who is Luiggi Yarasca, Flor Polo’s current partner?

It’s known that Luiggi Yarasca, Florcita’s current partner, he is an entrepreneur who has a son and is a single father. Magaly Medina, in her report on “Magaly TV, the firm”, spoke a little about her life, but delved more into her relationship with Florcita’s daughter. Both met in an activation and from that moment they became friends. According to the businesswoman, her children still do not know her boyfriend and that for the moment she will maintain this distance.

Flor Polo has a new partner: learn more about Luiggi Yarasca. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/ATV

YOU CAN SEE: Flor Polo affirms that Néstor Villanueva left her with a large debt: “My mother had to pay it”

How long have Florcita Polo and Luiggi Yarasca been together?

Flor Polo told “Magaly TV, the firm” that she was starting a relationship with a person who is not part of the show business world. In the program, she gave details of this person after her stormy separation with Néstor Villanueva, father of her children.

“I am calm, well, divorced, I deserve to be happy and to be loved. (…) He is a very good person, thoughtful and very affectionate,” she said at the beginning of 2023.