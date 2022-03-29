flower pole was shown on their social networks in the company of their minor children, after Nestor Villanueva was ‘protected’ with the dancer Sophia Cavero. The daughter of Susy Díaz, who is entering national politics, She did not want to give an extensive opinion on the new outgoing of her still husband.

Flor Polo about her children: “Loves of my life”

Through her Instagram accounts, Flor Polo shared a short video in which she can be seen accompanied by her two youngest children. The candidate for councilor for Somos Perú in La Molina did not hesitate to show all her love for her little ones in the short recording. “I stopped my recordings and I am spending time with my children. Here are my loves,” she said.

Susy’s daughter accompanied these images with a brief message: “I will always care for and protect the loves of my life. We will always be together. I love them”.

What did “Florcita” say about Néstor’s “ampay” with Sofía Cavero?

During the afternoon of Monday, March 28, Flor Polo spoke exclusively with “Amor y fuego” to give her perspective on the last “ampay” of the father of her children, Néstor Villanueva, together with the entertainer Sofía Cavero.

‘Florcita’, who was accompanied by Susy Díaz, insisted that these images do not affect her and that her priority is to promote her work: “I think that when you give a lot for your relationship and things do not change, you have to move on. I prefer not to comment on it. She is a mother just like me (…) It has not been easy for me this week, I have had to work and I have had to be strong”.

For his part, Néstor Villanueva shared a message on his platforms, in which he announced that he would move away from social networks. This is due to the impact that the ampay that he stars in with the dancer has had. “I have decided to be incommunicado, I see that they want to link me with the whole world. Better to be alone, to avoid speculation, ”she wrote.