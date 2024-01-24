Florcita Polodaughter of Susy Díaz, is in the eye of the storm after it was announced that her brothers are in dispute over the inheritance left by the deceased composer Augusto Polo Campos. Given this, the 'Préndete' journalistic team went in search of her to obtain her version, but she did not pay attention.

YOU CAN SEE: Son of Augusto Polo Campos warns his brothers after failing to reconcile due to his father's inheritance

What did Florcita Polo say about the inheritance of her father Augusto Polo Campos?

little flower He is currently dedicated to promoting the sale of land; Therefore, she focused on that issue when she was consulted about the family problem. “The other day Susy (Díaz) was on the program and told us about the sale of your dad's apartment. “Your mom said you weren't going to get anything.”Rocío Miranda told Florcita.

Flor is the daughter of Augusto Polo Campos. Photo: LR/Instagram composition by Flor Polo

Given this, she hinted that she is not interested in the topic and focused on the land she promotes, and claimed to have her own: “I am here inviting people to buy their lot (…). For example, a button, I'm working. “I am a chambeadora woman, I already have my land, something of my own”said.

What happens to the children of Augusto Polo Campos?

Augusto Polo Campos LinaresHe gave an exclusive interview to Kevin García, from the newspaperThe Republicin which he seemed uncomfortable for not reaching an agreement with his brothers regarding the inheritance of his deceased father.

YOU CAN SEE: Susy Díaz promotes the sale of thesis on the internet and generates controversy on networks: “No, is this serious?”

In this regard, the composer's eldest son explained why a conflict has broken out with his brothers. First of all, he points out that there is a lack of transparency when requesting information about thecompany Contigo Peruwhich belongs to his father: “We want to know what happens with the money, how it is being spent and what it is being invested in… There are no reports…”.

Then he assured that they do not give him permission to enter theapartment in Mirafloreswhich his father left as an inheritance for everyone: “Only one of the brothers is enjoying it and I continue to pay taxes on it.”

Lastly, they do not allow you to access the material you saved to make adocumentary about his father Augusto Polo Campos. “They have even made a business document in which they have denied me authorization to continue with this project, which has been going on for 20 years.”“he added.

#Florcita #distances #dispute #inheritance #Augusto #Polo #Campos #land