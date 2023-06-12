Floral splendor | You should go to the most wonderful alpine rose park in Helsinki now

In Rodopuisto, you should be prepared for crowds and abundant flowering. After Midsummer, flowering usually starts to end.

The Alpine Rose Park, or Rodopuisto, is blooming most abundantly at the moment.

“Now there are the most wonderful moments,” says the district gardener in charge of the business institution Stara Mari Kaunismaa.

According to him, the first azaleas in the park usually bloom already at the end of May. After Midsummer, there are usually “tribs left” of the blossoms in the park.

The flower show has been well received, and according to Kaunisma, a lot of people have visited the park. You should be prepared for crowds if you go to admire the alpine roses in the evenings or on weekends.

Handsome the flowering has also attracted various entrepreneurs to the park. This has resulted in minor problems with cleanliness, because in addition to visitors’ trash, larger cardboard trash from entrepreneurs has also been taken to the garbage containers.

Cleaning has been increased during the flowering period on weekends. According to Kaunisma, toilets and a few more waste containers have been brought to the park.

In Alppirusupuisto renovations have been done since last summer. Among other things, the main entrance gate will be renewed. In addition, smaller repairs and replacement of corridor ropes have been done or are to be done.

According to Kaunisma, the renovations mainly affect the fact that it may be more difficult to find parking spaces.

“We try not to do major work during flowering.”

Beautiful country advises that when visiting the park, you should take the flowers and fellow visitors into account.

“We hope that the vegetation will not be cut and that we will stay in the corridors of the park. More people enjoy flowers if they are in a bush.”

In addition, he reminds us to be careful during the danger of forest fire. A forest fire warning is in effect in Uusimaa, during which it is forbidden to make an open fire, i.e. use a disposable grill.

According to Mari Kaunisma, you should come and admire the blooming of Haaga Alppiruusupuisto this week.

Correction 12.6. 6:55 p.m.: In the title of the story, the rose park was mistakenly mentioned earlier. A rhododendron is not a rose.