Flora Canto has now reached the third edition of the programme, written by her, Fatto da mamma e da papa, broadcast on Saturdays at 12:00 on Rai2. The presenter and actress told herself in an interview with TvBlog. She came back to the experience of Men and Women, where she chose the suitor Francesco Pozzessere. Furthermore, she spoke of the label of “Enrico Brignano’s wife”, which put her in a position to prove twice as her as her colleagues.

Flora Canto revealed how she spent, or rather invested, the money she earned as a tronista in ‘Men and Women’. The 40-year-old Roman, now married to the well-known comedian Enrico Birgnano, with whom she had two children, Martina, born in 2017, and Niccolò, who came into the world in 2020, spoke about it with TvBlog.

Flora took part in Maria De Filippi’s program between 2006 and 2007. “If you play the tronista for Men and Women, it takes you a little longer to demonstrate that you can do something else too. There are girls who, in fact, have only done that, others who have distinguished themselves because they have studied and so, in addition to being a tronista, one can then be an actress, a presenter… ”, she said.

With the fees obtained thanks to the success following participation in the Canale5 program, he decided to refine some skills for a career on the small screen: “Of course, if you don’t cultivate your potential, something doesn’t necessarily happen. In my case, with the money I had earned thanks to Men and Women, I paid for a year of dubbing courses, two years of an acting internship and also some singing lessons. I used the fruit of popularity given to me by Men and Women to pay for my studies”.

Finally, Flora said that because of her relationship with a well-known man, she had to sweat more to see her talents recognized. “I am an actress and a host. Unlike some of my colleagues, I was forced to demonstrate more. In fact, some of my colleagues don’t dance, they don’t sing, they don’t act ”, she concluded.