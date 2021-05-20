After the debut of yesterday, Tuesday, Marcelo Tinelli today presented the second gala of “La Academia”, in his ShowMatch cycle (El Trece, at 21). The first couple to go out on the track was the one made up of Flor Vigna and Facundo Mazzei.

In the preview, he spoke with Marcelo, Vigna spoke about his project to build a singing career. She also referred to her ex-boyfriend Nicolás Occhiato: “We love each other, but we fork our paths,” Flor explained.

“We were waiting for Occhiato at La Academia. I sent him a couple of messages, but he nailed me,” Marcelo Tinelli said. .

Later, for the couple of Vigna and Mazzei, who are coached by Georgina Tirotta, it was time to demonstrate their ability on the court.

As the driver of ShowMatchIn this first round of “La Academia”, couples are forced to dance in two cubes located on the floor. In fact, the challenge is called “Cube squared”.

The choreography performed by Vigna and Mazzei was based on themes by Pussycat, Jennifer Lopez and TroyBoi, and garnered a great deal of praise from the jury that was made up of the headlines at this gala Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín and the alternate for Ángel De Brito (coronavirus patient) Guillermina Valdés.

Flor Vigna and Facu Mazzei showed off in their debut on ShowMatch’s “La Academia.” Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

When giving her opinion, Pampita said: “Flor gave her all the strength she always has and is next to Facu, who is a great dancer. They are a tremendous team. There were a lot of nice things ”. His grade for the couple was 10.

“It is a great pleasure to have you here, but the choreo did not seem spectacular to me. I didn’t love the music and I saw some forced things. I think they are the best, that’s why I expected much more ”, argued Jimena Barón, and rated them 6.

Guillermina Valdés’s complaint

Before giving your score, Guillermina Valdes She reproached her colleagues for not including her in the jury’s WhatsApp group. “I thought I wasn’t in the group because I’m passing through, but I heard that Caro (Pampita) said: ‘Later, he’s going to tell the boss everything.’ Pampita offered to make another WhatsApp group, but Guillermina did not accept. His wish is to be in the official jury group.

In the middle of that discussion, from Twitter, Marcelo Tinelli jumped supporting Pampita in his dispute with Guillermina Valdés.

Then, Marcelo Tinelli’s wife, who wore a splendid red dress, focused on the return to the couple and stated: “I love how they marked the lines. I didn’t like the music either, but it was worth it ”. His grade for the Vigna / Mazzei duo was 10.

“They are a fantastic trio. What they did was divine. The choreography seemed excellent to me ”, he completed Hernán Piquín, whose vote is secret. Thus, the participants obtained a total of 26 points.

As a farewell, Facu sang a cappella the theme of Nino Bravo “I love you, I love you.”

ACE