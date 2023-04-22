The media and legal mess between flower pole and Néstor Villanueva seems not to come to an end. Just a few days ago, the cumbia singer decided to denounce his ex-partner for mistreatment of his children. Now, Florcita appeared on the set of the “América Hoy” program along with her lawyer to tell the measures that she will take in the coming days regarding this new lawsuit that, according to her version, she only seeks to destroy it.

Susy Díaz’s daughter once again asked the father of her little ones to reconsider this decision to go to court and the cameras even broke before. Given this, his legal defender announced that they will request the impediment to leave the country against the artist.

YOU CAN SEE: Flor Polo confesses how Néstor did to be unfaithful: “He said he was going to wash clothes in Los Olivos”

They will request an exit impediment against Néstor Villanueva

Dr. Israel also indicated that they will request an increase in the support that Néstor Villanueva currently passes to his children with Flor Polo and they believe that the complaint that was filed will be dismissed by the authorities.

“Having received the reports from the Gesell camera, the psychological evaluations and other evidence, we are confident that this investigation will be closed. What it could bring forward is that we are going to file a lawsuit for an increase in food against Néstor Villanueva and we will request the impediment to leave the country that will be presented in these days “accurate.

Flor Polo assures that Néstor’s family died for her

Another strong revelation that he made flower pole was to have told his feelings about the Nestor Villanueva’s family. For Susy Díaz’s daughter, those people are no longer considered in her life, since they did not show support for her little ones as they said so much.

Flor Polo is confronted with the father of her children, Néstor Villanueva. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Flor Polo reveals that Néstor denounced her for mistreating her children

A few days ago, Flor Polo was on the set of “América Hoy” where she revealed that her ex-partnerNestor Villanuevahe imposed acomplaintfor physical and psychological violence to their children. In this regard, the daughter of Susy Díaz ruled out that this is true.“Where is the evidence? I have never mistreated my children, I give my life for them, I love them very much ”,held.

Polo’s statements came afterNestor VillanuevaHe pointed out, in conversation with a reporter from the same program, that he has only spoken with his minors by video calls.

How did Flor Polo find out that Nestor was unfaithful?

Flor Polo gave more details about her separation with Néstor Villanueva on the “América Hoy” program. The entrepreneur revealed that the musician used a tactic to get away with it and see other women.

“They told me: ‘I’m going to wash clothes in Los Olivos’, and I believed them. Then, I would see the trunk and the dirty clothes were there for two or three weeks (…) I would tell my mother and (she) He said: ‘You are very innocent'” he expressed.

Susy Díaz revealed that she helped Florcita with a list of school supplies

the ex-congresswoman susy diaz He revealed that he helped his daughter, Flor Polo, with the purchase of the list of supplies for his two children with Néstor Villanueva. “I have never liked depending on a man, but if my grandchildren need something, I assume it. Flor has a large debt, she pays a monthly payment for the apartment she bought for herself in Los Olivos. Thank God I’m going to be at the disco”, were the words of the exvedette.